The debut episode of AEW Collision has been confirmed for Chicago.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on this evening’s Dynamite that the June 17th debut of the company’s newest program, Collision, will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The biggest thing to takeaway from this is that it all but confirms the return of CM Punk at the show, who has been out of action since ALL OUT 2022 due to an injury and suspension. The latest backstage report on Punk can be read about here.

