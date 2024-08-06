The viewership numbers are in for the August 3rd edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 189,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 27th episode, which drew 382,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the key demo. Collision did air out of its original time slot by two hours, and was up against the Paris Olympics. This show also took place on the same day as WWE SummerSlam.

Regardless, this is the lowest viewership in Collision history and the second lowest key demo rating. The show featured top stars in action like Christian Cage, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, The Bang Bang Gan, Hologram, FTR, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.