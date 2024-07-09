The viewership numbers are in for the July 6th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Collision drew 306,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the July 29th episode, which drew 422,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the key demo. AEW did face stiff competition as the show went head to head with WWE Money In The Bank airing on Peacock.

AEW Collision was held from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi and was attended by 2,497 fans according to WrestleTix. It was headlined by Adam Page battling Jay White in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.