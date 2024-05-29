The viewership numbers are in for the May 25th episode of AEW Collision on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 415,000 viewers and scored a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership numbers are down from the May 18th episode, which drew 523,000 viewers. However, the key demo held steady. The show aired on TBS instead of its normal spot on TNT due to the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

This was the go-home edition of Collision, as AEW held its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event the following night. Top stars were in action including Bryan Danielson, FTR, Willow Nightingale, Lucha Bros, Kyle O’Reilly, and featured a special appearance from Hiroshi Tanahashi.

