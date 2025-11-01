It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns for the second night this week with a special ‘Fright Night’ installment of AEW Collision from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Advertised for the taped November 1 episode of AEW Collision from “The Lone Star State” are the following matches:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

* Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Olympia

* Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

* Gunn Club (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Ace Austin) vs. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Mansoor)

* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong & Komander) vs. LFI (Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico)

