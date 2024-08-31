WWE and AEW are set for a head-to-head showdown next week.

It was announced this week that the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown will be going head-to-head with AEW, as next week’s AEW Collision show is scheduled to air on Friday.

AEW Collision will emanate from NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill. on 9/6 with a live go-home episode of the show for their All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view in the same building. AEW Rampage will air immediately afterwards.

WWE SmackDown will air on the same night in the same time slot, when they run Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on 9/6. It will be the last episode of WWE SmackDown airing on FOX before the show moves to the USA Network starting September 23.