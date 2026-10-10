All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Collision Grand Slam France is scheduled to take place this evening, a taped show from Adidas Arena in Paris, France., airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 10, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* AEW Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay)

* Nick Wayne vs. Chris Jericho

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey vs. Lee Moriarty

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne)

* AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Michael Oku

* Swerve Strickland vs. Carlie Bravo

* The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia & Marina Shafir) vs. The Conglomeration (Willow Nightingale, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Grand Slam France Results coverage.