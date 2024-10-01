The numbers are in for the Saturday, September 28, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 9/28 show drew 435,000 viewers.

This is up a decent amount from the previous week’s show on 9/21, which finished with 347,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.13 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also an increase from the 0.12 rating in the same key demo from the show the previous week.

Last week’s AEW Collision was a taped episode, and was the special annual “Grand Slam” show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show finished third on cable television for the night behind College Football games.