This Saturday’s AEW Collision: Grand Slam show is in the can.

Before and after the live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, matches and segments were taped for Saturday’s show.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision: Grand Slam spoilers for September 28.

*AEW TNT Champ Jack Perry defeated Minoru Suzuki.

*Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith defeated Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly when Jericho pinned Briscoe after Big Bill put him through a table.

*Brody King pinned Action Andretti. The Righteous and Lance Archer attacked Top Flight and Andretti. They were broken apart and faced off.

*Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules Match.

*Hangman Page pinned Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap match.

*AEW Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & PAC defeated Private Party & Komander.

*MxM had a fashion runway with models before revealing their new version of Max Caster’s jacket, but the model was revealed to be Billy Gunn, who attacked them. The Acclaimed hit the scene and cleaned house.

*Hologram defeated Beast Mortos and Dralistico, pinning Dralistico. Rush led an attack where Mortos and Dralistico attacked Hologram.

*AEW Continental Crown Kazuchika Okada pinned Sammy Guevara with the Rainmaker.

