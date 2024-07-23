The viewership numbers are in for the July 20th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 472,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 13th episode, and is Collision’s highest viewership and demo rating since May. The July 13th show only had 362,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 in the demo.

Collision took place from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas and was attended by 1,268 fans according to WrestleTix. This marks the first of many shows from this particular residency as AEW continues its path towards All In. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.