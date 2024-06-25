The viewership numbers are in for the June 22nd edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Collision drew 429,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic. This is roughly the same numbers that the show pulled in a week ago (431,000 and a 0.14 key demo) if not slightly down. The taping took place at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania and was attended by 2,951 fans.

Collision featured top stars in action like Kazuchika Okada, HOOK, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Chris Jericho and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. If you missed it, you can see how the June 21st AEW Rampage did viewership wise here.