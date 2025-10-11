All Elite Wrestling returns tonight!

Following their special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show earlier this week, the promotion returns with a taped show from their home turf of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, as AEW Collision: Homecoming goes down tonight.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Collision: Homecoming is advertised to feature a jam-packed six-match card.

Featured below is the officially advertised lineup for the Saturday, October 11, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming:

* Tay Melo & Anna Jay in action

* Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos

* Megan Bayne, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey

* Josh Alexander vs. Kota Ibushi

* Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Kris Statlander, Toni Storm & Harley Cameron vs. Thekla, Skye Blue & Julia Hart

For those interested, you don’t have to wait until tonight to find out what happens, as you can read our complete AEW Collision Homecoming Spoilers For 10-11-2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show even airs!

