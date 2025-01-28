The numbers are in for the Saturday, January 25, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 1/25 show drew 250,000 viewers.

This is up compared to the previous episode of AEW Collision on 1/18, which pulled 342,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode, which featured a “Homecoming” theme and went head-to-head against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, posted a 0.07 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down slightly compared to the 0.10 number for the key demo for the show on 1/18.

