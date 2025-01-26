A monstrous card tonight for a VERY live edition of Collision, back where it all started!
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander
- AEW TBS Championship Number One Contender Fatal Four-Way: Serena Deeb vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Queen Aminata
- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
- Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
- Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. The Gates of Agony
- AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
AEW Collision “Homecoming”
Live from Daley’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida!