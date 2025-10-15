The numbers are in for the October 11, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the October 11 episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 286,000 viewers, up quite a bit from the 226,000 viewers who tuned into the show the previous week on October 4.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 10/11 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.06 rating, up from the 10/4 show, which pulled in a 0.03 rating in the key demo.

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision was a special “Homecoming” episode of the show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show was taped on October 8 before airing on October 11.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision: Homecoming, which streamed via HBO Max.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision: Homecoming results for the Saturday, October 11, 2025 episode of the show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday for live AEW Collision results coverage.