Maximum Carnage Week continues tonight.

AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage goes down tonight, as the taped episode premieres at 8/7c on TNT from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program:

* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Death Riders & Learning Tree vs. Rated-FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The Outrunners

For those interested, you can check out Spoilers For Saturday Night’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/18/25).

