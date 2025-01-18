Maximum Carnage Week continues tonight.
AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage goes down tonight, as the taped episode premieres at 8/7c on TNT from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program:
* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Death Riders & Learning Tree vs. Rated-FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The Outrunners
For those interested, you can check out Spoilers For Saturday Night’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/18/25).
Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage results coverage.
TONIGHT!
There will be MAXIMUM CARNAGE! Don’t miss a second of #AEWCollision from Cincinnati, OH with a huge night of AEW action on @TNTDrama and @SportsonMax starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/HOmoFiuJD6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2025