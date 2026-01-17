All Elite Wrestling returns tonight!
AEW Collision Maximum Carnage goes down this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ.
Advertised for the Saturday, January 17, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico
* Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel
* SkyFlight (Top Flight & Scorpio Sky) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, & El Clon)
* Winner To Receive AEW National Title Match: Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens
* AEW World Trios Championships: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
* We’ll hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
