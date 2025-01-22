The numbers are in for the Saturday, January 18, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

F4WOnline.com is reporting that the 1/18 show drew 342,000 viewers.

This is up compared to the previous episode of AEW Collision on 1/11, which pulled 337,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode, which featured a “Maximum Carnage” theme, posted a 0.10 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up slightly compared to the 0.09 number for the key demo for the show on 1/4.

For those interested, check out our complete AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Results.