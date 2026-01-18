AEW is back on TNT and HBO Max tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, a taped show from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Spoilers For January 17, 2026.

* Updates to begin soon. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION: MAXIMUM CARNAGE RESULTS!