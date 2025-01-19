Part Deux of Maximum Carnage is here and we’ve got a big Saturday night on tap!

Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Dustin Rhodes vs. Adam Priest

Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

Top Flight vs. Murder Machines

Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

12 Man Tag: RatedFTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The OutRunners vs. The Learning Tree & The Death Riders

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision “Maximum Carnage”

From the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Page drops Daniels with a right hand and then throws him outside the ring. Page blasts Daniels in the face with the corner of the chair and Daniels is busted open already. Page heads underneath the ring and finds a strand of barbed wire, proceeding to rake it across the face of Daniels. Now Page uses it as a whip and tries to saw through Daniels mouth! Commercial time. Back from break and Page wraps a chair around the head of Daniels! Daniels is busted open bad and Page lays him out on a table on the outside of the ring. Page runs off the apron with a double stomp! The table doesn’t break at first and that’s even worse, but it does under the weight. The count is on and Daniels is up by 8. Page finds a barbed wire board underneath the ring and sets it up on a table in the ring. Page thinks about a superplex but Daniels counters with a sit-out uranage.. through the barbed wire and the table! Page gets up by the ten count and clotheslines Daniels over the top and to the ramp. Back body drop sends Daniels back in the ring and Page takes to his face with the barbed wire and wraps the barbed wire around his arm. Buckshot by Page but Daniels ducks! Complete Shot by Daniels right into the Koji Clutch! Page uses the barbed wire across the eyes of Daniels. Page wants the Deadeye but Daniels counters into Angel’s Wings! Uranage by Daniels! BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER. Daniels puts the barbed wire board on Page’s chest… BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER! Page somehow gets back to his feet by the eight count. Both guys trade right hands but Page gets the upper hand. Tombstone on a chair by Page! Deadeye by Page. Buckshot to the back of the head of Daniels! Page stands over Daniels as the referee counts… 7.. 8.. 9.. 10. This one is over.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ****. I thought this was great. Hangman Page thrives in matches like this and Christopher Daniels brought it. Despite Daniels age, he more than held his own here and this one was brutal. Page was relentless and it stands to reason that’s what he feels like he has to do after what’s happened to him.

After the match, Page returns to the ring to hit another Angel’s Wings and Daniels is stretchered out.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Toni Storm to the ring. Storm says her dreams are finally coming true, and she’s going to the building where she saw her first wrestling show. Storm says Mariah May is the best in the business today, but she hasn’t had a chance to introduce herself yet. Toni Storm says both her and Schiavone are Tony’s… ya know what that means? IT’S TONI TIME!

Match #2. Trios Match:

Ankle pick by Moriarty and a kick to the head and an enziguiri by Cole. Quick tags as Kyle and Roddy suplex Moriarty on Bravo. Dean pulls Kyle out from under the ring and hits a stunner over the apron before Bravo drops a knee. Back from break and Kyle gets a hot tag to Cole. Cole clears the ring with back elbows and a superkick to Bravo. Usigaroshi by Cole gets two. Dean ducks the Panama Sunrise but eats a superkick and a brainbuster on the knee for two. Roddy gets the tag and lights everyone up with chops. Running knee in the corner and a back suplex into a facebuster for two. Running knee off the apron by Kyle to Dean. Panama Sunrise to Moriarty. High/Low aka Total Elimination version 2.0 to Bravo and this one is over.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

Rating: **. Not a bad match by any means, but not at all competitive. Remember when AEW had World Trios Titles? Me too.

Shane Taylor hits the ring and lays out The Undisputed Kingdom before jawing with Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia comes out and clears the ring of STP, before back suplexing Taylor. Weird segment here.

Will Ospreay tells Alicia Atout that he didn’t try to help Kenny Omega, he just wanted to get his hands on Kyle Fletcher

Match #3. Murder Machines vs. Top Flight

Murder Machines attack. Big boot into a German suplex to Darius. Hammer throw by Cage but a Pele kick off the rebound by Darius and a hot tag. Springboard but Archer catches him, however he gets free and elbows him almost to his knees. Archer misses a corner charge as Dante flips over the apron and springboards back in the ring with cannonball. Discus lariat by Cage and a Black Hole Slam by Archer. EVERYBODY DIES. Chokebomb (?) finishes this one.

Winners: The Murder Machines

Rating: *1/2. Little more than a squash here but it’s cool to have a big ol’ monster hoss team.

Action Andretti walks out and Lio Rush attacks Top Flight from behind.

Lexy Nair is with the Learning Tree. Jericho says he’s spilled a lot of blood with Jon Moxley, but tonight they’re on the same side.

Lexy Nair is back with Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard. The Undisputed Kingdom show up and say they want some competition and they are trying to prove they’re the best trio. Garcia says if he wants competition, they know a guy. Daddy Magic says they’re calling the new father, Angelo Parker!

Max Caster is here and he wants to clear the air with Anthony Bowens. Bowens hits the ring and he says that they’ve been lying for five years and Caster is an egomaniacal piece of shit! Caster says wait, and he pulls out a trademark for the greatest wrestler alive trademark. Bowens says he’s got everything necessary to be a world champion, but here’s Daddy Ass.

Daddy Ass says it’s time to figure this stuff out. Caster cuts him off and says The Acclaimed have been the best since day one, and everything that Billy Gunn has touched has broken up, including his own sons. That pisses Billy off and then Caster makes him choose between the two of them. Bowens flips Caster off and sides with Billy Gunn. Caster says it’s everyone’s fault but his own and without Caster, everyone sucks.