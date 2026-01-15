This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

In addition to the live AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show on TBS and HBO Max from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. on January 14, 2026, matches and segments were taped for AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage.

Featured below, courtesy of @GIPod19, are complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage spoilers for this Saturday’s show.

* AEW Trios Titles: Hangman Page & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) def. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) to win the titles

* Andrade El Idolo def. Angelico

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

* Marina Shafir def. Zayda Steel

* Don Callis Family attack Jon Moxley Death Riders make the save.

* Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & El Clon def. Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, & Darius Martin

* Konosuke Takeshita embraces Fletcher, but blows off Callis

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford def, Danielle Kamela & Viva Van

* “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa confront Bayne and Ford

* Jack Perry def. Anthony Bowens

* Perry attacks Ricochet

