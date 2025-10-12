As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Kota Ibushi suffered a leg injury during his match with Josh Alexander at the AEW Collision: Homecoming tapings this past Wednesday. The match, which aired as part of Saturday’s Collision broadcast, featured the sequence where the injury took place, with Ibushi visibly favoring his leg before the finish.

After the bout, Don Callis made his way to the ring and taunted the injured Ibushi, threatening his safety and mocking his condition. Callis was soon joined by Mark Davis, who himself has been out of action in recent months due to injury. The two men appeared ready to escalate the situation until Kenny Omega’s music hit, drawing a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

Omega charged to the ring to make the save for his long-time ally, throwing a trash can at Davis to drive off Callis’ group and stand tall alongside Ibushi. The confrontation marked Omega’s first appearance on AEW programming in several weeks.

After the match aired, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Ibushi’s injury on Twitter, offering an update and his well-wishes for Ibushi’s recovery. Khan wrote,

“We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!”

FLAWLESS standing moonsault by @Ibushi_Kota! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zKf9UkRTxe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2025

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision, you can check out the updated lineup for AEW WrestleDream 2025 below:

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Toni Storm

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* I Quit Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* $500K Tag Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

* Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

* JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (w/ Stokely)

* Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable

* Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Hechicero & Mark Davis)

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)

* Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

* Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Kris Statlander and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s final words before WrestleDream.

* Darby Allin and Jon Moxley face-to-face with no physicality.