Goods news for AEW.

The TNT Schedule for August 3rd shows that Collision will be airing at 5pm EST (2pm PST) rather than its normal time of 8pm EST (5pm PST). This means that AEW will no longer be going head-to-head with WWE’s SummerSlam premium live event on August 3rd, which begins at 7pm EST (4pm PST) on Peacock.

The August 3rd AEW Collision will be taped on August 1st from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. This will be a part of AEW’s ‘Path To All In’ series.

Earlier today it was discovered that AEW content has been showing up on MAX internationally, a good sign that AEW and WBD have reached a new media rights agreement. You can read about that here.