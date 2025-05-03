It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 3, 2025 episode of the two-hour prime time program, which emanates from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

* Josh Alexander vs. Brody King

* Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Lady Frost (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Atlantic City, NJ.

TONIGHT! Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork on a Saturday night! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE from Atlantic City, NJ on TBS as well as @SportsOnMAX at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/DWn03iBgJH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2025

The tradition of Saturday Night Wrestling returns to TBS, TOMORROW NIGHT! Tune in LIVE for Saturday Night #AEWCollision from Atlantic City, NJ at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/bgYweVRGYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2025