It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 3, 2025 episode of the two-hour prime time program, which emanates from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
* Josh Alexander vs. Brody King
* Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron
* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Lady Frost (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Atlantic City, NJ.
