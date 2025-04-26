It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight on TNT and MAX with this week’s special Playoff Palooza themed-episode of AEW Collision.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the April 26, 2025 taped show emanating from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.
* AR Fox vs. Rush
* Hologram returns to action
* Tornado Tag: Top Flight vs. The Cru
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
* ROH Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico
* FTR with Stokely Hatahway vs. The Paragon’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a non-title Elimination bout
