It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight on TNT and MAX with this week’s special Playoff Palooza themed-episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the April 26, 2025 taped show emanating from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

* AR Fox vs. Rush

* Hologram returns to action

* Tornado Tag: Top Flight vs. The Cru

* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

* ROH Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico

* FTR with Stokely Hatahway vs. The Paragon’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a non-title Elimination bout

