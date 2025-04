Hope y’all got youf fill of the NBA playoffs tonight because it’s time for Collision!

Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Hologram vs. Max Caster

Anna Jay vs. Taylor Gainey

Texas Tornado Tag Match: Top Flight vs. CRU

Ring of Honor World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Dralistico

Rush vs. AR Fox

FTR vs. The Paragon

AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza