A special one hour AEW Collision airs today at a special time.

All Elite Wrestling returns this afternoon with a special installment of AEW Collision emanating from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Scheduled to air at 2:30 pm EST. on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Collision will feature matches in the Continental Classic and a championship defense by Mercedes Moné.

The following matches are scheduled for the December 20 episode of AEW Collision:

* Continental Classic Gold League: Jack Perry [0] vs. Mike Bailey [6]

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kevin Knight [3] vs. Kazuchika Okada [6]

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA

* Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz

