Tonight’s AEW Collision premiere will air live on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, IL at 8pm ET.

Collision will be headlined by CM Punk’s return to the company as he teams with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Juice Robinson, Jay White and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. A promo by Punk is also rumored.

The Collision commentary team will feature Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross, with JR working the main event. You can click here for the Collision theme song.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Miro returns to action

* Andrade El Idolo returns to action vs. AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

* We will hear from The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Luchasaurus

* CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Collision premiere and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the Control Center video for tonight:

