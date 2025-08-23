The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London begins winding down tonight.
All Elite Wrestling returns with a taped episode of AEW Collision from Glasgow, the go-home show for tomorrow’s aforementioned pay-per-view, at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 23, 2025 episode:
* Don Callis Family vs. Hiromu Takahashi & SkyFlight
* Megan Bayne vs. Isla Dawn
* Triangle Of Madness vs. Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale
* Max Caster Open Challenge
* Big Bill In Action
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Gates Of Agony vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Young Bucks vs. Paragon
For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers From Glasgow, Scotland (8/23/2025).
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Collision results coverage.
Tomorrow, 8/23!
On the eve of #ForbiddenDoor, AEW presents a huge night of action on #AEWCollision!
It all starts at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/FH5XYFel0Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2025
Tomorrow, 8/23!
With #ForbiddenDoor THIS SUNDAY, #AEWCollision comes at you with a night STACKED with action!
Don’t miss it at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/yiusnn67gI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2025