The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London begins winding down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with a taped episode of AEW Collision from Glasgow, the go-home show for tomorrow’s aforementioned pay-per-view, at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 23, 2025 episode:

* Don Callis Family vs. Hiromu Takahashi & SkyFlight

* Megan Bayne vs. Isla Dawn

* Triangle Of Madness vs. Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale

* Max Caster Open Challenge

* Big Bill In Action

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Gates Of Agony vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Young Bucks vs. Paragon

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers From Glasgow, Scotland (8/23/2025).

