All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT from Cardiff, Wales, with the taped “go-home” AEW Collision show for their highly-anticipated AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England on.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program is The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven & Roderick Strong), HOOK vs. Big Bill, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, & PAC in a London Ladders Qualifying match, Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz narrates the story of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, plus Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway will be in action.

For those interested, you can read complete AEW Collision spoilers for the August 24 episode before the show airs tonight, by clicking here.