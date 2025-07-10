The road to AEW ALL IN: Texas continues to wind down tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

AEW Collision returns live on a special night this evening at 8/7c on TNT and MAX from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, July 10, 2025 episode:

* Místico vs. The Beast Mortos

* FTR and The Patriarchy vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart (All-Star 8-Woman Tag)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.

TONIGHT! Don't miss a special Thursday Night #AEWCollision just DAYS before #AEWAllInTexas! The action starts LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/k42p23MgMH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2025