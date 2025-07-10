The road to AEW ALL IN: Texas continues to wind down tonight in “The Lone Star State.”
AEW Collision returns live on a special night this evening at 8/7c on TNT and MAX from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, July 10, 2025 episode:
* Místico vs. The Beast Mortos
* FTR and The Patriarchy vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed
* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart (All-Star 8-Woman Tag)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.
TONIGHT!
Don't miss a special Thursday Night #AEWCollision just DAYS before #AEWAllInTexas!
The action starts LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/k42p23MgMH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2025
Following an explosive Dynamite, AEW is back TONIGHT for a huge
Special THURSDAY Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama + @SportsonMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fb5O9QfD9F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2025