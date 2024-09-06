The road to AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 begins winding down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with a special live Friday night episode of AEW Collision tonight at 8/7c from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 “go-home” show on TNT:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Fashion Fight: MxM Collection vs. House of Black

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

* Bryan Danielson, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry & The Young Bucks

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage.