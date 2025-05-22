The road to AEW Double or Nothing 2025 continues to wind down tonight in New Mexico.
AEW Collision returns with a taped episode this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 22, 2025 episode:
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Paragon
* AEW TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Reyna Isis
* FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing
* Speedball Mike Bailey & Komander vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
TONIGHT!
Don't miss the FINAL #AEWCollision before #AEWDoN on a special night and network!
Join us at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yuP3XHS2ZG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 22, 2025