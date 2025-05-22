The road to AEW Double or Nothing 2025 continues to wind down tonight in New Mexico.

AEW Collision returns with a taped episode this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 22, 2025 episode:

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Paragon

* AEW TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Reyna Isis

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing

* Speedball Mike Bailey & Komander vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

For those interested, check out our complete spoilers for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision (5/22/25).

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.