The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 winds down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with the go-home show for the annual pay-per-view this evening, as a new taped episode of AEW Collision premieres at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Rio Rancho Arena in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Advertised for the June 27 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW Saturday night prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World & Hyan

* TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Jake Doyle vs. Adam Priest

* Mistico & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)

* CMLL Women’s World Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* Chris Jericho vs. JD Drake

* AEW Trios Championships: The Conglomeraton (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong) vs. The Opps (Anthony Bowens, Katsuyori Shibata, & HOOK)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.