It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Advertised for the April 25 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* The Demand (Ricochet & GOA) vs. Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)

* AEW World Trios Championships: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Orange Cassidy) vs. Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, & Hechicero)

* AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. El Clon

* The Young Bucks and The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli)

* Kris Statlander in action

* Persephone & Alex Windsor vs. Thekla & Skye Blue

* RUSH vs. Adam Priest

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.