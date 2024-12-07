It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Greater Columbus Convention Center as part of GalaxyCon 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 7 episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c:

* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Komander vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

* NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

