The fallout from what is being reported to be the most-purchased pay-per-view in All Elite Wrestling history goes down tonight.

The company returns this evening with the post-AEW All In: London episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Allen, Texas.

Heading into the September 5, 2026 episode of AEW Collision, the following matches and segments are being advertised:

* Nick Wayne vs. Komander

* Hangman Page & Brodido in action

* Young Bucks vs. Don Callis Family

* Don Callis Family vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Swirl

* Persephone (c) vs. Vertvixen (TBS Title)

* Athena (c) vs. Isla Dawn (ROH Women’s Title)

* Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Gabe Kidd (National Title)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.