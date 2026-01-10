It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Advertised for the January 10, 2026 episode of AEW Collision are the following matches:

* El Clon vs. Komander

* TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Hechicero

* Kris Statlander & Babes Of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Hyan, Maya World, and Vert Vixen

