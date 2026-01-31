It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c from “The Lone Star State,” as this week’s episode of AEW Collision goes down from ESports Arlington Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight’s two-hour prime time program on TNT and HBO Max are the following matches:

* Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin

* TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Priest

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

