All Elite Wrestling returns from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. with their latest weekly installment of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT program, which is a taped show, is Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Beast Mortos and the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett), as well as Lee Moriarty vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a 3-Way Continental Collision clash.

Also scheduled for the show tonight is Mistico & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari), Thunder Rosa vs. Taya Valkyrie, Kyle Fletcher vs. Brian Cage, Toni Storm and Mariah May will appear, plus we will hear from The Patriarchy.

