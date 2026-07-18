The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight, as AEW Collision airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, a taped show from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.
Advertised for the July 18, 2026 episode of AEW Collision are the following matches, segments and appearances:
- * Athena in action
* Mercedes Mone to speak
* Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne
* The Brawling Birds in action
* Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed
* AEW TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. AR Fox
* TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Queen Aminata
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.