The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight, as AEW Collision airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, a taped show from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertised for the July 18, 2026 episode of AEW Collision are the following matches, segments and appearances:

* Athena in action

* Mercedes Mone to speak

* Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

* The Brawling Birds in action

* Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed

* AEW TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. AR Fox

* TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.