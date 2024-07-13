The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight.
AEW Collision takes place at 8/7c this evening on TNT from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
On tap for the taped episode are the following matches and segments:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle
* The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) in action
* Nyla Rose in action
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)
* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty) (with Shane Taylor)
For complete AEW Collision spoilers for tonight’s show, click here.
TOMORROW!
A massive #AEWCollision comes to you from the @CalgaryStampede at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/dHUSwJ5crX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024