The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Collision takes place at 8/7c this evening on TNT from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for the taped episode are the following matches and segments:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle

* The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) in action

* Nyla Rose in action

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)

* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty) (with Shane Taylor)



