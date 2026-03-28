It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Advertised for the March 28 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) (c) vs. Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale)

* Ace Austin vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kevin Knight

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.