It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 19, 2025 episode of the show:

* AR Fox vs. Ricochet

* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

* Max Caster open challenge

* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor

* TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes will speak

* Don Callis Family vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada & JetSpeed

* $200K Tag Team Match: Gates Of Agony vs. The Gunns vs. Cru vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

For those interested, check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers For July 19, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.