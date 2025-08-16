The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London continues tonight.

AEW Collision goes down this evening from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 16, 2025 episode:

* JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Deathriders (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta)

* $100K Four Way Fight: Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door: Daniel Garcia vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Hechicero

* Ace Austin vs. Ricochet

* Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak

* Juice Robinson vs. Bryan Keith

