The road to AEW Revolution 2026 continues tonight in the “Mile High City.”

AEW Collision returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Denver, CO.

Advertised for the February 27, 2026 episode of the taped episode are the following matches and segments:

* Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin

* Protokada vs. Top Flight

* “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* The Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders in an eight-man tag

* The Brawling Birds in action

* We’ll hear from MJF and Thekla

