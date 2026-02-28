The road to AEW Revolution 2026 continues tonight in the “Mile High City.”
AEW Collision returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Denver, CO.
Advertised for the February 27, 2026 episode of the taped episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin
* Protokada vs. Top Flight
* “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* The Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders in an eight-man tag
* The Brawling Birds in action
* We’ll hear from MJF and Thekla
