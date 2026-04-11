It’s Saturday, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Advertised for the April 11 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Myron Reed

* AEW World Trios Championships: Mistico & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) (c) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, & Clark Connors)

* Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. El Clon & Hechicero

* Winner Gets #2 Spot In Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW Dynasty: RUSH vs. Anthony Bowens

* Thekla And Marina Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor)

* Hurt Syndicate in action

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.