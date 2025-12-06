It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back from the 2025 GalaxyCon at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Advertised for the December 6, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TNT and HBO Max program are the following matches and segments:
* Swerve Strickland will appear
* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Leila Grey
* AEW National title: Ricochet defends against TBA
* Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs. Mascara Dorada (0 points)
* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley (3 points) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (3 points)
* Continental Classic Blue League: Orange Cassidy (0 points) vs. Roderick Strong (0 points)
* The Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) and Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) sit down interview with Tony Schiavone
