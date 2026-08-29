AEW Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening on TNT and HBO Max from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertised for the Saturday, August 29, 2026 episode are the following appearances and segments:

* “Hangman” Adam Page, Brodido, & Bang Bang Gang vs. The Lethal Twist & The Demand

* Mercedes Moné vs. Isla Dawn

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

* Jericho, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, & Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Mark Davis, & Nick Wayne

* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

* The Dogs in action

* We’ll hear from TNT Champion Kevin Knight

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results.