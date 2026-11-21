All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Collision goes down this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 21, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King

* Continental Classic Blue League: Ricochet vs. Jay White

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kevin Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* AEW National Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. El Clon

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Collision Results coverage.